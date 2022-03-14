(WYTV)- Today, partly sunny with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 50s. Tonight, partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to the mid 30s. Tomorrow, scattered clouds with an afternoon or evening shower possible (20% PM). Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. The extended forecast is below.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds.

High: 52°

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy.

Low: 35°

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Isolated afternoon shower. (20%PM)

High: 52° Low: 37°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 60° Low: 37°

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 66° Low: 42­°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)

High: 67° Low: 40°

SATURDAY: Chance rain showers. (60%)

High: 52° Low: 36°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 48 Low: 29

MONDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 58° Low: 30°