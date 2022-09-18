RADAR AND SATELLITE

A few clouds are in the sky around the Valley tonight. A cold front approaches bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms towards morning (40%).

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures are around 80 degrees currently. They will drop into the mid 60s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Plan for partly cloudy skies this evening with temperaures falling into the mid 60s overnight.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the morning (80%) with temperatures nearing 70 by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Weather stays calm tonight. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s overnight with showers and thunderstorms possible into morning (40%). That shower and thunderstorm chance will last throughout Monday (80%) with high temperatures in the mid 70s. A small chance for showers and thunderstorms remains Monday night (20%). Otherwise, expect cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s. Tuesday looks partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with showers and thunderstorms developing towards the morning hours (40%). Temperatures will be in the mid 60s overnight.

MONDAY

Plan for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day (80%). Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Partly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 70s. Another chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday (60%) with temperatures in the mid 80s. The first day of fall also has a chance for rain showers (40%) with cooler temperatures in the upper 60s for highs. Cooler high temperatures in the 60s and partly sunny skies last through Saturday.