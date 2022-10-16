RADAR AND SATELLITE

Low pressure will drag a cold front through the Valley tonight. A freeze watch is possible in the area into Monday morning.

TEMPERATURES

Temperatures will drop from the low 60s into the low 50s by 11 p.m. Lows will be near 40 tonight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Expect a nice fall evening tonight. Clouds will increase as temperatures fall into the low 50s by 11 p.m.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Plan for a cold morning. Temperatures will be in the around 40 with cloudy skies.

FUTURE TRACKER

Weather stays clear Sunday night. Temperatures will near 40 overnight as clouds increase. A small chance for a rain shower is possible (30%). That chance will last throughout Monday (40%).

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase with low temperatures in the low 40s. There is a small chance for a rain shower (30%).

MONDAY

A chance for rain showers is possible (40%). Temperatures will reach the upper 40s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Rain and snow showers are expected Tuesday (70%) and Wednesday (60%). High temperatures will be in the 40s through Thursday, but sun returns by the end of the week. Temperatures will climb from the upper 40s Thursday into the 60s again by next weekend.