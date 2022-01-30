Calm weather stays in the valley as warmer temps move in

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will be trending warmer next week with highs rising to around 30° Monday. It will be a partly sunny day. A few passing rain showers are possible Tuesday afternoon as highs rise to the upper 30s. We will be watching Wednesday and Thursday as a large storm system approaches the Valley. That system will pump some warmer temperatures into the region but we are also going to have to keep an eye out for a wintry mix and snow as cold returns for the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.