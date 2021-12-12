LIVE NOW /
Calm weather stays in the area for the next few days

LOOKING AHEAD
No cold in sight next week. The average highs drop to the upper 30s Monday but temperatures in the Valley will be around 10° above average. Monday will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 40s. Clouds increase Tuesday with highs around 50°. There is a chance for a few showers Wednesday as temperatures jump back into the lower to mid-50s. Highs next Thursday will be in the upper 50s with a little sun and a chance for late-day showers.

