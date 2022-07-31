RADAR AND SATELLITE

High pressure will keep the Valley dry tonight and for most of tomorrow. Low pressure will drag a cold front through tomorrow night, bringing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

TEMPERATURES AND DEW POINTS

Temperatures around the Valley are in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tonight’s low is in the low 60s during the overnight hours. Dew points are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s, so it’s not too sticky outside.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Clouds will clear throughout the evening and into the overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Expect a few clouds to start your Monday with temperatures starting in the low 60s and climbing into the upper 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Tonight stays nice and clear as high pressure moves away from the Valley. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s. Most of Monday will remain nice with temperatures reaching the mid 80s. A storm system will enter Northwest Ohio tomorrow afternoon and could impact the Valley tomorrow night. Currently, the Storm Predicition Center has our area at a marginal risk for severe weather for an isolated strong storm or two. Any rain and storms will clear out by late Tuesday morning. There will be partly sunny skies and temperatures struggling to get into the 80s.

TONIGHT

Expect partly cloudy skies to clear overnight. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s.

MONDAY

Plan for sun in the morning and showers and storms in the evening. There is a chance for an isolated strong storm which is why the Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area at a marginal risk for severe weather. Temperatures will jump into the mid 80s for highs.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Tuesday will have the chance for a morning shower, but will mainly be partly sunny with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Wednesday will be sunny and hot with temperatures nearing 90. The chance for showers and storms returns Thursday as temperatures stay near 90 again. More showers and thunderstorms are possible at the end of the work week and heading into the weekend.