British sayings translated

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

Although Americans and the British both speak English, we’ve found tons of confusing British phrases, words, and slang that have unique meanings.

“A right bodge job”

Something’s been handled poorly.

"This is a doodle" A "doodle" is a simple task.

“I’ll give you a bell”

Call someone on the phone later.

“Totally chuffed”

Pleased or thrilled!