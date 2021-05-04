British sayings translated

Although Americans and the British both speak English, we’ve found tons of confusing British phrases, words, and slang that have unique meanings.
“A right bodge job”
Something’s been handled poorly.
"This is a doodle"
A "doodle" is a simple task.
“I’ll give you a bell”
Call someone on the phone later.
“Totally chuffed”
Pleased or thrilled!
"Find any joy?"
Had any luck?"
"That's pants!"
That's nonsense.
"Cashpoint"
This is another term for an ATM.
"Like chalk and cheese"
Two people or two things are fundamentally different or incompatible.
"Pop your clogs"
It means to die.
"Spend a penny"
Have to use the bathroom.
"Have a kip"
Take a nap.
"Bob's your uncle"
Everything is alright, or you're all set.