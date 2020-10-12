Breezy with clouds and sunshine Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Some clouds this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Partly sunny and breezy today. High in the lower 70’s.
WET TONIGHT
Showers develop tonight, with isolated thunderstorm chance. Low in the upper 40’s.
COOLER TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
Morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies and a cooler high in the mid 60’s.
Partly cloudy and mid 40’s for Tuesday night.
Mid to upper 60’s Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies.
Slight shower chance Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 40’s.
DAMP THURSDAY, ISOLATED SHOWER FRIDAY
Showers likely Thursday, with a high in the mid 60’s.
Isolated shower for Thursday night, with a chilly low in the upper 30’s.
Isolated showers and cooler for Friday, with a high in the lower 50’s.
COOL BUT DRY WEEKEND
Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday. High only around 50°.
Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, with a low in the mid 30’s.
Partly sunny Sunday, with a high in the lower 50’s.
Chilly low in the low to mid 30’s Sunday night.
Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the low to mid 50’s.
