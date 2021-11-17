Breezy, cloudy and warm Wednesday

(WYTV)
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 30’s to low 40’s.
A little breezy, with wind chills in the lower 30’s. Slight chance for an early sprinkle, but mainly cloudy and dry today. Unseasonably warm, high in the lower 60’s. Winds could gust to 25 to 30mph at times.
RAIN DEVELOP TONIGHT, CONTINUED MILD
Cloudy and mild tonight. Low in the lower 50’s. Rain showers develop late and overnight.
FALLING TEMPERATURES THURSDAY
Mainly morning rain showers Thursday. Chance for shower in the afternoon.
Falling temperatures into the mid 40’s by late afternoon.
COLDER TOMORROW NIGHT
Chance for light rain or snow mix Thursday night. Low around 30°.
SNOW SHOWER FRIDAY MORNING
Chance for snow showers Friday morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.
Upper 20’s and partly cloudy overnight into Saturday.
DRY SATURDAY, DAMP SUNDAY
Partly sunny and low to mid 40’s Saturday.
Warmer Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s. Chance for a rain/snow mix chance.
Scattered showers Sunday. High in the mid 40’s.
Lower 40’s for Sunday night. Scattered rain or snow showers.
CLASSIC LAKE-EFFECT PATTERN SETTING UP EARLY WEEK
Lower 40’s and scattered snow showers to a rain/snow mix Monday.
Colder Monday night, and lake effect snow showers likely. Low in the low to mid 20’s.
Cold Tuesday, with lake-effect snow likely. High around 32° Tuesday!
Low in the upper teens Tuesday night with chance for snow showers.
Partly sunny Wednesday, chance for snow showers in the afternoon. High in the mid 30’s.