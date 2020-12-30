Breezy and warmer with afternoon rain showers

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies this morning and temperatures in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Breezy and warmer today. Cloudy with rain developing into the afternoon and evening. High in the

low to mid 40’s. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.



WINTRY MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW TONIGHT

Rain will mix with snow late tonight into Thursday, and then briefly turn to snow showers toward daybreak. Low in the lower 30’s.



TOMORROW

Cooler for the last day of the year tomorrow. High in the mid 30’s and a chance for early morning snow showers.

Cloudy otherwise, and cloudy for New Year’s Eve fireworks.



WATCHING FOR WINTRY MIX OF SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN INTO DAWN FRIDAY

Low in the upper 20’s with a wintry mix developing after 3am into Friday morning. This could include rain, sleet, or freezing rain. It changes to all rain showers

as we warm up Friday into the upper 40’s.

Scattered rain showers Friday night, and a low around 40°.



MAINLY DRY AND MILD FOR THE WEEKEND

Cooler for Saturday, with mainly cloudy skies and a chance for a

few stray flurries or sprinkles.

Colder Saturday night, low in the lower 30’s and a few flurries possible.

Upper 30’s Sunday, with a chance for a few flurries and mainly cloudy.

Upper 20’s for Sunday night and partly cloudy.



MILD AND DRY FOR THE FIRST PART OF THE WEEK

Partly sunny and a high of 40° for Monday. Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Monday night.

High in the lower 40’s for Tuesday and partly sunny.