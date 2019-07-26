Boy named honorary pilot at 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna

Donovan Stringer was commissioned as an honorary Air Force 2nd Lieutenant

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – A little boy who received treatment for a rare form of liver cancer was named Pilot for a Day at the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna Friday.

Donovan Stringer, age 11, was commissioned as an honorary Air Force 2nd Lieutenant.

As part of his visit, he received a tour, an aircrew flight suit and other special mementos. He also got to bring along a couple of special guests.

“My old nurse, Miss Ashley, because she was in the hospital, and she picked up extra shifts for me and my aunt,” Donovan said.

After his commissioning ceremony, Stringer had the chance to taxi down the runaway aboard one of the 910th’s C-130H Hercules Aircraft.