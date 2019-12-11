Blustery with sunshine Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

It’s cold outside! We’re in the upper teens to lower 20’s with wind chills in the lower teens to upper single-digits. Heavy coats and all of the winter accessories for today. Partly sunny with a high around 30°. It won’t feel that warm, with breezy conditions making it feel like low to mid 20’s. Mostly clear and cold tonight, low in the middle teens. Sunshine and clouds



ABOVE FREEZING THURSDAY

Thursday, partly to mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid 30’s. Increasing clouds Thursday night, low in the middle 20’s.

RAIN RISK INCREASES TO LIKELY FRIDAY NIGHT

Warmer for Friday, mainly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Rain likely Friday night, low in the low to mid 30’s.



RAIN SATURDAY AND A WINTRY MIX RISK SUNDAY

Showers likely Saturday, high in the lower 40’s. Snow showers likely into the evening, with a rain mix chance. Low in the lower 30’s. Cooler for Sunday, with cloudy skies and chance for morning snow showers mixing with rain into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 30’s. Mid 20’s into Monday morning with a chance for light snow showers.



CHILLY FOR THE START OF THE WEEK

Mid 30’s for Tuesday with a 30% chance for a rain or snow mix. Lower 20’s into Wednesday morning, with a chance for flurries or a snow shower. Mainly cloudy for Wednesday, high around 30°.