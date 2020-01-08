Blustery with snow squalls Wednesday morning

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Light snow fell overnight, with a dusting to an inch in Mercer and Norther Trumbull county. Be alert for some slick roads this morning. Untreated roads, especially bridges could be slick with road temperatures around the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Gusty winds up to 20mph to 25 mph this morning. Early snow shower chance Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures fall into the lower 20’s into the afternoon after a morning high in the lower 30’s. Wind chills dip into the upper single-digits today!



COLD BUT LESS WINDY TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and chilly into Thursday morning, low in the middle teens.



WARMING UP THURSDAY INTO THE EVENING

Mostly cloudy and the beginning of a warming trend starts Thursday. High in the low 40’s. It might take us until after sunset to hit the high.



RAIN, RAIN AND MORE RAIN

Rain starts up after midnight Thursday night. Low in the mid to upper 30’s. Gulf of Mexico moisture will bring a risk for steady rain into Friday, continuing for much of the weekend.

RAINFALL TOTALS FOR THE WEEKEND COULD APPROACH 3″

Warm with rain Friday, high in the upper 50’s. Friday night low in the mid 40’s with rain. Saturday, continued showers and a high around 60°. (THAT WOULD BE A RECORD-SETTER!)



TURNING COLDER SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY

Saturday night low in the mid 30’s with rain and rain or snow mix close to Sunday morning. Snow or rain showers possible for Sunday, mainly in the morning. Cooler, with a high in the mid 30’s. Low around 30° into Monday morning.



UNSEASONABLY WARM WEATHER RETURNS NEXT WEEK

Mostly cloudy for Monday, with a high around 50°. Cloudy and a mild low in the mid to upper 30’s into Tuesday. Rain or snow shower chance for Tuesday, high again around 50°. Cooler into Wednesday morning, mostly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s. Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid 40’s for Wednesday.