Blustery with snow squalls Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 20’s.

Expect side-streets and country roads to be slick this morning. Untreated bridges will be especially dangerous. Black ice is possible.

Winds are gusting in the 20 to 30 mph range. Wind chills in the low to mid teens. Blustery today, with winds gusting from 25 to 35 mph at times.

Temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Wind chills in the lower teens today. Isolated snow showers possible. Snow squalls with the wind could drop visibility. Additional accumulation from a dusting to an inch. Cold tonight, with a low in the upper teens.



COLD TONIGHT

Single digit wind chills tonight and early Friday. Chance for lake effect snow showers tonight and Friday. High Friday in the upper 20’s. Chance for light snow showers Friday night, low in the upper teens.



WARMING ON THE BACK HALF OF THE WEEKEND

Chance for a few snow showers early Saturday, mainly cloudy. High in the upper 20’s. Cold into Sunday morning, with a low in the upper teens.

Warming Sunday, with a high around 40°. Mainly cloudy with some sunshine breaks. Warmer into Monday morning, low in the mid 30’s.



WARMING TREND BUT DAMP FOR NEXT WEEK

Cloudy Monday, with rain showers developing in the afternoon. High in the mid 40’s. Overnight temperatures hold in the mid 40’s as another push of warmer air moves in. Scattered rain showers Monday night and Tuesday. Monday night low in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday high in the lower 50’s. Tuesday night low in the mid 30’s with a chance for rain showers.

Wednesday high in the low to mid 50’s with a chance for a few showers in the morning. Mid 30’s into Thursday morning, with a chance for a rain or snow mix.

Colder Thursday, still mild, with a high in the lower 40’s. Chance for snow or rain showers.