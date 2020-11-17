Blustery with rain/snow mix Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Isolated light rain or snow showers today.

A light coating of snow possible. High only in the upper 30’s.

Be alert for slick roads into the afternoon and late day. Also we could have lower visibility with snow shower squalls.



COLD TONIGHT WITH SLICK SPOTS POSSIBLE

This evening rain/snow mix changing to light snow showers at times. A light coating of snow could make for slick spots tonight. Breezy and cold, with low in the upper 20’s and wind chills in the low to mid 20’s!



ANOTHER CHILLY DAY BEFORE A LATE-WEEK WARM-UP

Mostly cloudy with early flurries tomorrow, mainly in the snowbelt. Decreasing clouds with partly to

mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night and a low in the lower 30’s.

Warmer Thursday, with partly sunny skies. High in the mid 50’s.

Warmer Thursday night, with a low in the lower 40’s and partly cloudy.

Upper 50’s and partly sunny Friday. Low to mid 40’s for Friday night and partly cloudy skies.



MILD WEEKEND AHEAD

Nice and warm this weekend. High around 60° Saturday with a slim morning shower chance.

Mid 40’s Saturday night with partly cloudy skies.

Lower 60’s and partly sunny for Sunday.



TURNING COOLER WITH RAIN LIKELY EARLY WEEK

Lower 40’s and partly cloudy skies Sunday night. Cooling with showers for Monday.

High in the lower 50’s and cloudy with isolated showers.

Chance for a few showers or snow showers Monday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Mostly cloudy and a chance for isolated showers Tuesday. High in the upper 40’s.