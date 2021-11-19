Blustery this morning, mainly cloudy Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Partly to mostly cloudy and cold this morning. Upper 20’s and wind chills in the lower 20’s.

Chance for flurries or light rain into the late morning. High only in the upper 30’s today.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 20’s.



DRY SATURDAY, RAIN LIKELY SUNDAY

Partly sunny Saturday and a high in the lower 40’s.

Mostly cloudy and warmer Saturday night.

Chance for an overnight shower. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Showers likely Sunday, warming into the mid 40’s.

Showers likely Sunday night, Low in the upper 30’s.



COLD, SNOW LIKELY MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

A potent cold front will bring the coldest weather so far into early week.

Early high around 40° with falling temperatures through Monday.

Rain changing to snow showers.

Scattered snow and colder Monday night. Low in the mid 20’s. Local accumulations are likely.

Scattered snow and cold for Tuesday, high only in the lower 30’s. Accumulations are likely.

Snow shower chance Tuesday night. Low in the low to mid 20’s.



TEMPERATURES RECOVER AS WE PREP FOR THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny and a little warmer for Wednesday. High in the upper 30’s.

Lower 30’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night. Lower 40’s for Thanksgiving.

Mainly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles or flurries.

Lower 30’s Thursday night, slight chance for a few flurries.

Lower 40’s for Friday. Chance for isolated rain or mix of rain and snow.