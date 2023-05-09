(WYTV)- Why do we talk about white collar jobs and blue collar jobs?

People can wear just about anything to work these days so why mentioned the color of a collar?

The expressions are more than a century old. In 1910, a Nebraska newspaper used the term to show a difference between office workers and farm workers.

The expression blue collar first appears in 1924 in an Iowa newspaper referring to men, and it was always men, who were working in the skilled trades, such as carpentry or bricklaying. Their shirts may not have had blue collars but they did wear blue jeans and overalls and dark colored shirts to hide stains.

After the Second World War, the terms became shorthand for different types of jobs: white collar meant indoor in an office and salaried, blue collar outside or doing manual labor, paid by the hour. The terms are becoming outdated, many jobs don’t need shirts with collars at all.

And what about women?

Women wore all sorts of collars as teachers, secretaries and nurses, and, for a time in the 50’s and beyond these were “pink collar” jobs, because pink had been associated with girls since the 1950s.