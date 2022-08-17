(WYTV)- Haven’t seen too many blimps these days, have you?

They are good at floating in one area for a long time and that’s why companies such as Goodyear still use them for advertising and for filming sporting events. Follow the money if you want to know why you hardly ever see airships in the sky anymore.

They’re very expensive to build and very expensive to fly. Airships need a large amount of helium, which can cost up to $100,000 for one trip. The price of helium keeps going up due to a world-wide helium shortage. It’s also a big job flying one.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells us that as of today, only 128 people in the United States are qualified to fly airships. And only 17 of them are paid to do it full time.

It will take a pilot maybe ten to 15 hours to learn how to fly a single-engine plane. But if you want to fly solo on an airship, you’ll have to go through 250 to 400 hours of training. Here’s another reason blimps are rare: drones are better.

Drones have become much more reliable and are an easier and cheaper way to capture aerial views…and they don’t need 300,000 cubic feet of helium to get up there. Today, there are about 25 blimps still in existence and only about half of them are still in use for advertising purposes.

If you see one, enjoy the sight, it’s rare.