Bit warmer Tuesday with slight sprinkle chance

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy this morning and temperatures in the lower 30’s. Wind chill values in the mid to upper 20’s. Slight chance for a passing shower Tuesday, but mainly partly sunny. Sprinkle chance mainly between 10am and 2pm. High in the lower 50’s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a low around 30° into Wednesday morning.



BETTER RAIN RISK INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING

Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high around 50°. Chance for a light rain shower or sprinkle into the late afternoon and evening. Rain or snow mix Wednesday night and overnight, low in the upper 20’s.



COOLER THURSDAY

Slight chance for light snow showers in the morning Thursday. Light snow chance and mainly cloudy and colder Thursday, high in the upper 30’s. Partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 20’s for Thursday night.



APPROACHING STORM WITH WEEKEND IMPACT

Seasonal temperatures in the lower 30’s for Friday with mainly cloudy skies. Snow showers likely Friday night, with a low in the mid to upper 20’s.



WINTRY MIX SATURDAY WITH POTENTIAL FOR FREEZING RAIN

Saturday will see a mix of precipitation. Snow showers in the morning turning to a mix of snow, sleet or rain or freezing rain into the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s. Colder into Saturday night, with a rain/snow mix changing to snow showers. Low in the middle teens.



COLDER AND SNOW SHOWERS TO END THE WEEKEND

Snow showers likely Sunday with a high in the upper 20’s. Chance for snow showers Sunday night, low in the lower teens. Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few snow showers. High in the mid 20’s. Cold into Tuesday morning, low in the lower teens. Mainly cloudy and cold for Tuesday, high in the lower 20’s. Slight chance for flurries.