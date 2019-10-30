Big rain and wind on the way for your Halloween

Weather turns cooler and drier for the weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain and showers likely tonight … lows in the mid 50s … with temperatures rising to near 60 by morning
— Rain, heavy at times, windy with some thunder possible for Halloween … 1-2 inches of rain possible … wind gusts up to 35 mph … highs in the mid 60s
— Rain and wind continue Thursday night … wind gusts of up to 45 mph … lows in the mid 30s
— Morning rain showers possible … with light snow possible in the Trumbull and Mercer County Snow Belt … then turning mostly sunny in the afternoon … cooler with highs in the mid 40s
— Cooler and mainly dry for the weekend … a small chance for showers Saturday night … highs in the mid-to-upper 40s Saturday and Sunday
— Sunny Monday with highs in the low 50s
— Chances for rain return Tuesday and next Wednesday … highs near 50