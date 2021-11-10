WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK
Foggy this morning. Mild, in the low to mid 40’s. Partly to mostly sunny today. High in the upper 50’s.
Mostly cloudy tonight. Low in the mid 40’s.
VETERAN’S DAY FORECAST
A push of warm air ahead of a storm system Thursday. Breezy, and mainly dry Thursday. High in the mid 60’s. Slight chance for late afternoon shower close to dusk (5pm).
DAMP THURSDAY NIGHT, COOLER FRIDAY
Rain showers likely Thursday night. Low in the lower 40’s.
Slim early morning shower chance, but becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, with a high in the low 50’s.
Colder, low in the lower 30’s into Saturday morning.
COLDER WEEKEND, MIX AT TIMES
Cooler Saturday, with a chance for snow/rain early morning. Chance for an afternoon rain shower. High in the lower 40’s.
Lower 30’s Saturday night with a chance for light rain or snow mix.
Partly sunny with a chance for a snow/rain mix Sunday.
Chilly, high around 40°.
WINTRY MIX TO SNOW SHOWERS MONDAY, WARMER MID-WEEK
Chance for flurries or a snow shower Sunday night. Low in the lower 30’s.
Scattered snow showers, mixing with rain in the afternoon Monday. High in the upper 30’s.
Scattered snow showers Monday night, low in the upper 20’s.
Mid to upper 30’s Tuesday. Partly sunny with a chance for a snow/rain mix.
Lower 30’s and a chance for light snow Tuesday night.
Warmer next Wednesday, high in the mid 40’s and partly sunny.
Becoming sunny Wednesday
Rain likely Thursday night, cooling for the weekend
WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK