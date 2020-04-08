Becoming sunny Wednesday after a stormy night

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Be alert if traveling this morning for downed tree limbs and ponding on roadways.

THERE ARE SOME ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO HIGH WATER OR DOWNED POWER LINES

SR 165 between SR 45 and 14

SR 7 between SR 164 and SR 14

US 224 just east of SR 45

Temperatures in the lower 50’s. Cloudy this morning and gradually clearing for partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. High in the lower 60’s.



ANOTHER DAMP BUT LESS EVENTFUL NIGHT TONIGHT

Another cold front will move through tonight, with scattered showers and a chance for a few thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is not expected. Low tonight in the mid 40’s.



FALLING TEMPS AND LATE DAY SNOW MIX THURSDAY

Rain showers likely tomorrow off and on, possibly mixing with snow showers deep into the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 40’s early but slowly dropping into the afternoon into the lower 40’s.



COLDER WITH SNOW FLURRIES OR SNOW SHOWERS THURSDAY NIGHT

Colder and blustery Thursday night, with isolated rain or snow showers.



UNSEASONABLY COOL FRIDAY

Chance for snow showers early Friday, with a rain/snow mix chance into the afternoon. High in the lower 40’s for a cold day! Early April temperatures usually are in the mid 50’s.

Cloudy and chilly Friday night, low around 30°.



NICE SATURDAY, AND A MILD BUT DAMP EASTER SUNDAY

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday, high around 50°. Warmer Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s. Warmer for Easter Sunday, but spotty showers are likely. Showers likely Sunday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.



DAMP FOR THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK

Showers likely Monday, high around 50°. Chilly Monday night, low in the low to mid 30’s. Chance for showers Tuesday, high around 50°. Low 30’s into Wednesday morning with light rain of flurries. High in the mid 40’s Wednesday with a chance for an isolated shower.