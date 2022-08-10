(WYTV)

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy this morning, temperatures in the upper 50’s.

Becoming mostly sunny as we move through the day. High around 80°.

Mostly clear skies tonight, low in the upper 50’s.



SLIGHT STORM CHANCE THURSDAY

Sunny Thursday with a slight chance for an afternoon storm. High in the upper 70’s.

Mostly clear and mid 50’s Thursday night.



COOL AND DRY FRIDAY AND FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKEND

Sunny Friday, with a high in the upper 70’s.

Low to mid 50’s and clear Friday night.

Mostly sunny and a high around 80° for Saturday.

Low in the mid 50’s Saturday night and partly cloudy.

Mostly to partly sunny Sunday. Slight chance for and isolated shower or storm. High in the upper 70’s.

Upper 50’s and a slight chance for an isolated storm Sunday night.



ISOLATED STORMS EARLY WEEK

Upper 70’s Monday with partly sunny skies and isolated storms around the Valley.

Chance for spotty storms Monday night and a low in the low to mid 60’s.

Upper 70’s Tuesday with an isolated shower or storm possible under partly sunny skies.

Clearing Tuesday night, with a low around 60°.

Sun and clouds next Wednesday. Slight chance for a passing shower. High in the mid 70’s.