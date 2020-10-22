Becoming sunny & warm Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

BE ALERT FOR DENSE FOG EARLY MORNING. Mild this morning, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s. Warm today with a slight sprinkle chance early. Becoming mostly sunny and a high in the mid 70’s! Record today is 80° from 1979.



TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and upper 50’s.



WARM FRIDAY AHEAD OF SHARP DROP-OFF

Early sunshine Friday. Increasing clouds for partly sunny conditions into the afternoon.

Late day chance for showers or storms. Warm again, with high in the mid 70’s.

RECORD IS 78° from 1931.



STORMY WEATHER FRIDAY NIGHT

Showers and storms likely into Friday night, and a sharp drop in temperatures. Low in the upper 40’s.



COOL WEEKEND

Early showers Saturday, cloudy into the afternoon and much cooler. High in the low to mid 50’s. Partly cloudy and chilly Saturday night, low in the upper 30’s.

Cloudy Sunday with an isolated shower chance. High in the low to mid 50’s. Warming Sunday night, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s. Isolated shower chance.



RAIN LIKELY MONDAY

Scattered showers for Monday, with a warmer high in the low to mid 60’s.

Mid 40’s for Monday night with an isolated shower.



ISOLATED SHOWERS TUESDAY, COOLING AND DRY MID-WEEK

High in the upper 50’s for Tuesday. Chance for isolated showers with partly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy and low around 40°.

Partly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. High Wednesday around 50°.

Partly cloudy and frosty into Thursday morning. Low in the low to mid 30’s.

High Thursday in the upper 40’s.