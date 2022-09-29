(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cool in the mid to upper 40’s this morning.

Cloudy this morning with skies becoming mostly sunny and a high in the lower 60’s.



COLDER TONIGHT

Partly cloudy with patchy fog tonight, chilly in the upper 30’s Friday morning.



NICE FRIDAY AND DRY FOR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

Sunshine and increasing clouds Friday afternoon. High in the mid to upper 60’s.

Cloudy but dry for High School Football games. Temperatures around 60° for kick-off, but dropping into the lower 50’s into late evening. Overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s.



WEAKENING IAN BRINGS A FEW SHOWERS SATURDAY, GUSTY WINDS SUNDAY

Chance for a shower Saturday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon. High in the mid 60’s.

Chance for a shower and mostly cloudy Saturday night. Low in the upper 40’s.

Expect gusty winds Saturday night and into Sunday. 30+ mph winds are possible.

Mostly cloudy Sunday with an isolated shower at times. Seasonal in the upper 60’s.

Partly cloudy Sunday night with an isolated shower chance. Low in the mid to upper 40’s.



NEXT WEEK

Mostly sunny on Monday. High in the mid 60’s.

Mid 40’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny Tuesday, high in the mid 60’s.

Mid 40’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 60’s.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.

Mostly cloudy Thursday, high in the lower 70’s.