THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Early fog Thursday morning. Visibility less than a mile in spots. Temperatures around 60°.

Some morning clouds then into mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High around 80° today.



Partly cloudy and patchy fog in the upper 50’s tonight.



WARMER FRIDAY, A GREAT NIGHT FOR A FOOTBALL GAME

Sunny and lower 80’s for Friday.

Beautiful weather to catch a high school football game Friday night. Temperatures in the upper 70’s for the game.

Low around 60° Friday night.



DRY SATURDAY WITH ISOLATED STORMS SUNDAY

Low to mid 80’s Saturday with increasing clouds in the afternoon.

Isolated shower chance Saturday night. Low in the lower 60’s.

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday. High in the mid 70’s.

Isolated shower or storm Sunday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.



WET WEATHER MONDAY, ISOLATED SHOWER OR STORM MUCH OF NEXT WEEK

Scattered showers and storms Monday, with a high in the mid 70’s.

Upper 50’s with an isolated shower or storm Monday night.

High in the low to mid 70’s Tuesday, with a chance for an isolated shower or storm.

A few showers Tuesday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s.

Partly sunny with an isolated shower Wednesday. High in the mid 70’s.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid 50’s.

Partly sunny with a high in the mid to upper 70’s Thursday.