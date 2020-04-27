Becoming sunny Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Early morning temperatures in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s. Clouds breaking this morning, and becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 50’s.



ISOLATED OVERNIGHT SHOWERS TONIGHT AND TUESDAY

Increasing clouds tonight, with rain developing overnight. Low in the lower 40’s. Showers likely early Tuesday morning. Isolated light rain at times the rest of the day. High around 60°.

DAMP FOR MID TO LATE WEEK

Rain likely Tuesday night. Low in the lower 50’s.

Rain and thunderstorms likely Wednesday, with a high in the mid 60’s.

Showers with possible storms Wednesday night, low around 50°.



LINGERING SHOWER RISK FRIDAY, WARMING THIS WEEKEND

Isolated Showers for Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy and cooler Friday night, low in the low to mid 40’s.



Partly sunny Saturday. High in the low to mid 60’s. Partly to mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the lower 50’s.



Partly sunny Sunday with chance for late afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High in the upper 60’s. Showers Sunday evening, isolated thunderstorms. Colder, with a low around 40°.



Partly sunny and a high around 60° next Monday