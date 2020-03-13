Becoming sunny Friday, with gusty winds

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Light rain until 7am. Expect wet roads from rain that moved through overnight. Temperatures in the lower 50’s. We’ll see temperatures drop into the lower 40’s this morning, and rebound into the upper 40’s this afternoon. Cloudy early with sunshine into the afternoon. Breezy today, with gusts up to 30 mph until late afternoon.



CHILLY TONIGHT AND EARLY DAY SUNSHINE FOR SATURDAY

Partly cloudy and colder tonight, low in the upper 20’s. Sunshine early Saturday with increasing clouds. High in the lower 40’s.



ISOLATED WINTRY MIX SATURDAY NIGHT

Chance for light rain or snow into Saturday evening. Chance for a few snow showers or flurries late Saturday night into the overnight. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



BECOMING SUNNY TO END THE WEEKEND

Mostly cloudy skies early, with sunny skies on Sunday afternoon. High in the mid 40’s. Partly cloudy and mid to upper 20’s into Monday morning.



WARMING UP NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, high around 50°. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid 30’s. Warmer on Tuesday, with a chance for a few rain showers. High in the low to mid 50’s. Colder Tuesday night, with a low in the lower 30’s.

Sunshine and clouds Wednesday, high in the upper 50’s. Mild Wednesday night, with a low in the mid 40’s.

Warm for Thursday and Friday. High in the lower 60’s both days. Partly sunny with isolated rain showers both days as well.