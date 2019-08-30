Becoming sunny Friday afternoon

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

A weakening cold front will cross the Valley this morning. Temperatures are warmer this morning. We’re in the mid to upper 60’s. Small chance for a sprinkle early morning before 9am. Breezy, with winds gusting to 20 mph this morning ahead of the front. Sunshine and clouds early, with mostly sunny skies by early afternoon. High today in the upper 70’s.

FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL WEATHER

Grab a jacket for Friday night football, temperatures cooling into the upper 60’s by the fourth quarter tonight. Partly cloudy skies. Cooler tonight, with a low in the mid 50’s.

DRY SATURDAY WITH SUNDAY SHOWERS AND STORMS

Partly to mostly sunny Saturday. Cooler, with a high in the mid 70’s. Chance for a scattered shower late night Saturday night. Low in the upper 50’s. Scattered showers likely at times Sunday. High in the upper 70’s. Lower 60’s into Labor day morning. Isolated shower or storms possible overnight into Monday.

SLIGHT RISK FOR SHOWER LABOR DAY

Partly sunny for Labor day, with a chance for a few showers or storms into the afternoon. High around 80°. Lower 60’s into Tuesday morning.

BACK TO SCHOOL AND WORK WEATHER

Partly sunny for Tuesday and a bit warmer, high in the lower 80’s Mid 60’s into Wednesday morning. Partly sunny and low 80’s for Wednesday. Cooler into Thursday morning. Low in the mid to upper 50’s. Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday, high in the mid to upper 70’s.