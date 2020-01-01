Becoming sunny for first day of 2020

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

There could be some slick side-streets and parking lots this morning. Main roads are not a concern. We’re in the mid to upper 20’s with wind chills in the middle teens. Mostly cloudy early, but becoming partly to mostly sunny. High in the mid to upper 30’s today. Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 20’s.



WARMING TREND LATE WEEK

Warmer into Thursday, with a high in the mid 40’s and mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a light rain shower into the late afternoon. . Mild Thursday night, with rain showers likely. Low in the upper 30’s. Rain likely for Friday, high in the lower 50’s.



FALLING TEMPERATURES SATURDAY

Scattered rain showers into Saturday morning. Low in the upper 30’s. Early high temperature Saturday in the upper 40’s with falling temperatures into the mid 30’s by the afternoon. Rain/snow mix Saturday afternoon. Saturday night low in the mid to upper 30’s with snow showers possible.



CHILLY SUNDAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS

Sunday high in the mid to upper 30’s with isolated rain or snow showers.



CLOUDY FOR BACK TO SCHOOL/WORK MONDAY

Mostly cloudy into Monday morning, low in the mid 20’s. Mostly cloudy and a high in the mid to upper 30’s Monday. Mostly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid to upper 20’s. Chance for a rain/snow mix on Tuesday, high in the lower 40’s.