Becoming sunny, breezy Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Still breezy with cloudy and chilly conditions. Temperatures in the mid 30’s but wind chills in the upper 20’s. Winds still gusting 20-30 mph today. High today in the low to mid 40’s.

Clouds clearing for partly sunny skies.

Increasing clouds tonight, with rain/snow mix overnight. Low in the low to mid 30’s.



WINTRY MIX AND COLDER TUESDAY

Off and on snow/rain mix Tuesday. Shower chance into the afternoon and then another chance for snow/rain mix into the late day. High in the lower 40’s and continued breezy winds, 20 to 25 mph.



Tuesday night cloudy and chilly with a low in the upper 20’s.



CHILLY WITH MORNING FLURRIES WEDNESDAY

Slight chance for a few flurries early Wednesday morning. Partly sunny and cool for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 30’s.

Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.



WARMING UP LATE WEEK

A push of warmer air moves in for Thursday and into the weekend. High in the low to mid 50’s Thursday with partly sunny skies. Warmer Thursday night, with a low in the mid 40’s.

Beautiful day Friday, with sunshine and clouds and a high in the mid to upper 50’s.

Cloudy skies Friday night, with a low in the low to mid 40’s.



MILD WEEKEND, SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE

Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance for a passing shower. High in the mid 50’s.

Mid to upper 40’s Saturday night with a slight shower chance.



High around 60° for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance.