MONDAY OUTLOOK
Still breezy with cloudy and chilly conditions. Temperatures in the mid 30’s but wind chills in the upper 20’s. Winds still gusting 20-30 mph today. High today in the low to mid 40’s.
Clouds clearing for partly sunny skies.
Increasing clouds tonight, with rain/snow mix overnight. Low in the low to mid 30’s.
WINTRY MIX AND COLDER TUESDAY
Off and on snow/rain mix Tuesday. Shower chance into the afternoon and then another chance for snow/rain mix into the late day. High in the lower 40’s and continued breezy winds, 20 to 25 mph.
Tuesday night cloudy and chilly with a low in the upper 20’s.
CHILLY WITH MORNING FLURRIES WEDNESDAY
Slight chance for a few flurries early Wednesday morning. Partly sunny and cool for Wednesday, with a high in the upper 30’s.
Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Wednesday night.
WARMING UP LATE WEEK
A push of warmer air moves in for Thursday and into the weekend. High in the low to mid 50’s Thursday with partly sunny skies. Warmer Thursday night, with a low in the mid 40’s.
Beautiful day Friday, with sunshine and clouds and a high in the mid to upper 50’s.
Cloudy skies Friday night, with a low in the low to mid 40’s.
MILD WEEKEND, SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE
Mostly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance for a passing shower. High in the mid 50’s.
Mid to upper 40’s Saturday night with a slight shower chance.
High around 60° for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight shower chance.
Becoming sunny, breezy Monday
Warming up late week & weekend
MONDAY OUTLOOK