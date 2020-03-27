Becoming sunny before a damp weekend

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog and mist of drizzle very early this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40’s as of 7am. Clouds clear for some sunshine as we get deeper into Friday. High in the upper 50’s.



TURNING CLOUDY AND DAMP OVERNIGHT

Increasing clouds later tonight, with rain likely overnight and into Saturday. Isolated storms are possible. Low tonight in the mid 40’s.



RAIN & STORMS IN WAVES SATURDAY/SATURDAY NIGHT

Rain likely for the morning with isolated thunderstorms. Storms becomes more isolated into the afternoon. Rain totals will easily exceed an inch by Noon. High in the low to mid 60’s.



STORMS AND RAIN RESUME INTO SATURDAY EVENING

Isolated evening storms for Saturday night, some may be strong. Showers possible overnight.

Low in the mid 50’s.

By Sunday morning we could have some localized flooding, with 2″ to isolated areas 3″ where storms persist.



STORM RISK WRAPS UP SUNDAY MID-MORNING

Early showers and thunderstorms for Sunday as a cold front approaches and clears the area. Partly sunny and breezy Sunday afternoon High in the low to mid 60’s, but falling into the afternoon.



COLDER INTO SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY

Mostly cloudy Sunday night and colder. Low around the lower 40’s. Partly sunny Monday and cooler, high around 50°. Low 40’s into Tuesday morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s. Low around 40° and cloudy Tuesday night.

Wednesday chance for a few showers, cloudy and a high in the upper 40’s. Partly Cloudy Wednesday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Partly Sunny Thursday, high in the lower 50’s. Partly cloudy and low in the mid 30’s for Thursday night.

Partly sunny and upper 50’s for Friday.