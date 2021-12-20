Becoming sunny and warmer Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy and chilly. Mid 20’s this morning. Cloudy early, with skies becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High around 40° for a warmer day today.



CLEAR AND CHILLY TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and mid 20’s tonight.



QUET WEATHER FOR MUCH OF CHRISTMAS WEEK

Sunshine for the first day of Winter. High in the lower 40’s.

Upper 20’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Cooler Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. Slight chance for a few sprinkles.

Partly cloudy and chilly Wednesday night, low in the low to mid 20’s.

Partly sunny and mid to upper 30’s for Thursday.

Low around 30° Thursday night and cloudy.



HOLIDAY WEATHER OUTLOOK

Cloudy Christmas Eve Friday. Chance for rain into the afternoon. High in the mid 40’s.

Rain likely Friday night for Christmas eve night. Low in the upper 30’s.

Chance for showers Christmas day Saturday. High in the lower 50’s.

Chance for a rain/snow mix Saturday night. Low around 30°.

COLDER TO WRAP UP THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Upper 30’s and partly sunny Sunday. Chance for a few flurries or sprinkles.

Mid 30’s Sunday night and mostly cloudy.

Low to mid 40’s and partly sunny next Monday