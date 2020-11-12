THURSDAY OUTLOOK
Cloudy and cooler this morning. Clouds and sunshine becoming mostly sunny this afternoon and seasonal. High in the lower 50’s.
CHILLY TONIGHT
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 30’s Thursday night.
SEASONAL FRIDAY
Sun and clouds and seasonal Friday, high in the low to mid 50’s.
A cold front comes through dry Friday night and into Saturday.
Low Friday night in the lower 30’s and patchy frost.
COOL BUT DRY SATURDAY, WARMER AND WET SUNDAY
Cool Saturday, with increasing clouds. High in the mid 40’s. Warmer air moves in Saturday night. Low around 40° and a chance for a shower.
Scattered showers Sunday and warmer. High around 60°.
COLDER WITH WINTRY MIX INTO NEXT WEEK
Colder for Monday with isolated shower chance. High in the upper 40’s.
Colder Monday night, with a low around 30°. Chance for light snow.
Rain or snow chance for Tuesday and Wednesday. High on Tuesday in the upper 30’s.
Low in the upper 20’s with light snow chance Wednesday night.
Isolated rain or snow chance Thursday morning, high in the low to mid 40’s.
Becoming sunny and seasonal Thursday
Dry weather for the first part of the weekend
