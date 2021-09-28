TUESDAY OUTLOOK
Slight chance for a few sprinkles or a shower early morning.
Mainly cloudy and mild, mid 60’s. Temperatures will be cooler today. Not much of a warmup.
High of 70° this afternoon. Cloudy skies this morning, becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon.
COOLER TONIGHT
Mostly clear and cooler tonight. Low in the mid to upper 40’s. Patchy fog tomorrow morning.
DRY STRETCH FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK
Mostly sunny and a little warmer Wednesday, high in the low 70’s.
Partly cloudy and mid to upper 40’s.
Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. High in the mid to upper 60’s.
Cool Thursday and Friday nights. Low in the low to mid 40’s.
NICE WEEKEND WEATHER
Dry weekend. Sunshine and clouds Saturday. High around 70°.
A little warmer Saturday night. Low around 50°.
Upper 60’s and partly sunny Sunday.
Low around 50° into Monday morning.
ISOLATED SHOWERS EARLY WEEK
Chance for a few showers and cloudy Monday. High in the upper 60’s.
Isolated shower chance Monday night. Low around 50°.
Cooler Tuesday, with a chance for a few isolated showers. High in the low to mid 60’s.
Becoming sunny and cooler Tuesday
Dry stretch lasts through the weekend
TUESDAY OUTLOOK