Becoming sunny after morning clouds Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy this morning. Temperatures in the low 60’s. You might need a thin jacket for the morning bus trip, but warming into the upper 70’s this afternoon. Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Mostly clear and patchy fog for Wednesday.

DRY STRETCH WITH GRADUAL WARMING TREND

Sunshine continues for the rest of the week and deep into the weekend. Cooler tonight, with a low in the low to mid 50’s. High Wednesday around 80°. Cool into Thursday, low in the lower 50’s. Warmer and a bit more humid into Thursday. High in the low 80’s and continued mainly sunny. Thursday night, low in the mid to upper 50’s. Sunshine and clouds and a high in the mid 80’s for Friday. Low in the low 60’s into Saturday.

RAIN SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY FOR FIRST DAY OF FALL

Slight chance for a shower Sunday, into the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s. Chance for scattered storms Sunday night, low in the low to mid 60’s. Scattered showers and storms for Monday, the first day of Fall. Cooler, with a high in the mid to upper 70’s. Stray shower or storm Monday night and into Tuesday. Cooler Tuesday, high in the low to mid 50’s.