Becoming partly to mostly sunny Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Slight chance for a sprinkle or light rain early this morning before 8am.
Temperatures in the mid 40’s. Clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies this
afternoon. Cool high in the upper 50’s.
COOL TONIGHT BUT WARMING TOMORROW
Partly cloudy skies tonight. Low in the lower 40’s.
Warming up with mostly sunny skies Tuesday. High in the mid 60’s.
Mostly clear and a bit warmer Tuesday night, low in the lower 50’s.
ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS MIDWEEK WEDNESDAY
Sunny skies and a warm day Wednesday. High around 70°.
Cooler for Wednesday night, with a low in the mid 40’s.
COOL THURSDAY BEFORE ANOTHER WARING TREND
Mostly sunny Thursday, with a cooler high in the upper 50’s.
Chilly Thursday night, with a low in the upper 30’s.
Sunny and warming up again Friday. High in the low to mid 60’s.
Partly cloudy and warmer Friday night, low in the mid to upper 40’s.
BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND IN STORE!
Sunny and unseasonably mild. High Saturday in the low to mid 70’s.
Partly cloudy skies Saturday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.
Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high in the lower 70’s.
Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low around 50°.
Sunny and a high in the lower 70’s Monday.
