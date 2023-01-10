MONDAY OUTLOOK

Quiet January weather continues, mostly cloudy this morning, we’re in the mid to upper 20’s. Look for clouds to decrease for partly to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. High in the upper 30’s.

Increasing clouds tonight, low in the upper 20’s.



MIDWEEK WARMTH AND RAIN

Mostly cloudy Tuesday, high around 40°.

Mostly cloudy and a low around 30° Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday, slight chance for a light rain shower late day. High in the low to mid 40’s.

Mid to upper 30’s Wednesday night with a chance for rain showers.



RAIN TO SNOW MIX LATE WEEK

Mild for Thursday, expect rain to develop into the afternoon. High in the mid to upper 40’s. Chance for rain to mix with snow showers Thursday night, low in the mid 30’s.

Upper 30’s Friday with rain mixing with snow into the afternoon.

Colder Friday night, with a chance for light snow showers. Low in the mid to upper 20’s.



COLDER SATURDAY, WARMING UP SUNDAY AND MONDAY

Chilly Saturday, high in the lower 30’s with mainly cloudy skies and a chance for isolated snow showers.

Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the mid 20’s.

Partly sunny and warmer Sunday in the upper 30’s.

Temperatures hang in the mid to upper 30’s Sunday night as warmer air moves in.

Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy and mild for Monday, high in the mid 40’s.