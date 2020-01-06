Becoming Partly Sunny Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Early morning sprinkles or flurries possible this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Becoming partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon

Monday, high in the upper 30’s.

COLDER INTO TUESDAY

Increasing clouds tonight, with a low in the mid 20’s. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday, with a high in the lower 40’s. Chance for snow showers into the evening Tuesday night as an Alberta Clipper storm system moves quickly through the Great Lakes. Windy Tuesday night, with gusts

up to 25 to 30 mph. Low in the mid 20’s.



SEASONAL WEDNESDAY WITH EARLY SNOW SHOWERS

Early snow shower chance Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High in the lower 30’s. Partly cloudy and chilly into Thursday morning, low in the lower 20’s.



WARMING TREND STARTS THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy and the beginning of a warming trend starts Thursday. High in the mid 40’s. Chance for rain or snow showers Thursday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.



MILD BUT DAMP WEEKEND

Gulf of Mexico moisture will bring a risk for heavy rain into Friday, continuing for much of the weekend. Warm with rain Friday, high in the upper 50’s. Friday night low in the mid 40’s with rain. Saturday, continued showers and a high in the mid 50’s. Saturday night low in the mid 30’s with rain and rain or snow mix close to Sunday morning.



COOLING LATE WEEKEND

Rain or snow mix for Sunday, cooler, with a high in the mid 40’s.