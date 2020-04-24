Becoming partly sunny Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Light rain showers early this morning. It’s mild, with temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s. Rain should clear the area by mid-morning. Cloudy early but becoming partly sunny. High in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a low around 40°.



RAIN RISK INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON; RAIN FOR SUNDAY

Increasing clouds and scattered rain showers into the afternoon and especially Saturday night. High in the low to mid 60’s. Low Saturday night in the lower 40’s.

Showers likely for Sunday with a thunderstorm chance. High around 50°.

Isolated shower chance for Sunday night, possibly mixing with some flurries into early morning Monday. Low in the mid to upper 30’s.



MAINLY DRY MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Slight mix chance early Monday, but partly sunny otherwise. High in the mid 50’s. Partly cloudy Monday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s.

Increasing clouds Tuesday and warmer, high in the lower 60’s. Slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle.

Mild Tuesday night with rain likely, low around 50°. Showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. High around 60°.



STORMS LIKELY WEDNESDAY

Showers or storms for Wednesday night and cooling. Low in the lower 40’s. Mainly cloudy for Thursday, with an isolated shower. High in the low to mid 50’s. Partly cloudy Thursday night, low around 40°.



DRY AND WARMER FOR THE NEW MONTH!

Nice day next Friday, highs in the mid 60’s and partly sunny for the first of May!