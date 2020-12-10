Becoming partly sunny and warmer Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the mid 30’s. Cloudy this morning, becoming partly sunny and warmer for Thursday, with a high in the low to mid 40’s.

Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 30’s Thursday night.

UNSEASONABLY WARM FOR FRIDAY, RAIN AND MILD FOR SATURDAY

Partly sunny and high in the lower 50’s for Friday.

Mild Friday night, with cloudy skies. Low in the upper 30’s.

Lower 50’s and cloudy skies Saturday with rain developing into the afternoon.

Isolated showers Saturday night, with a mild low in the mid to upper 40’s.

FALLING TEMPERATURES AND RAIN LIKELY SUNDAY

Scattered showers Sunday, turning to scattered snow showers into the afternoon as a cold front sweeps through the Valley.

Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40’s, but will fall through the afternoon into the mid to upper 30’s.

Isolated showers Sunday night with change to snow showers. Colder, with a low in the upper 20’s.

COOLER AND MAINLY CLOUDY FOR MONDAY AND TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers Monday. Colder, with a high in the mid to upper 30’s.

Upper 20’s and cloudy Monday night.

Cloudy with a high in the mid to upper 30’s Tuesday. Upper 20’s Tuesday night and cloudy.

WINTRY MIX CHANCE WEDNESDAY, CHILLY FOR THURSDAY

Mid to upper 30’s Wednesday with isolated light rain or snow showers.

Lower 20’s and mostly cloudy Wednesday night.

Partly sunny and chilly Thursday with a high in the mid 30’s.