(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Shallow fog and drizzle this morning. Warmer, in the lower 50’s.

Becoming partly sunny and warmer today with a high in the mid 70’s.

Mild tonight, partly cloudy, low in the lower 60’s.



HUMID AND WARM WEATHER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Partly sunny, warm and humid Friday. High in the upper 80’s. RECORD FRIDAY: 91° in 1934

Warm Friday night in the mid to upper 60’s.

Upper 80’s again Saturday. RECORD 89° in 1934. Chance for isolated showers or storms into the afternoon.

Showers and storms likely Saturday night. Low in the lower 60’s.



COOLING OFF

Cooler Sunday. Scattered showers and storms likely, high in the upper 70’s.

Chance for a shower Sunday night. Cooler, low in the mid 40’s.



UNSEASONABLY COOL MONDAY, RAIN AND STORMS INTO MID-WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday and a high in the mid 60’s.

Partly cloudy and cool Monday night. Low in the lower 40’s.

Partly sunny and warmer Tuesday. High in the mid 70’s.

Mostly cloudy and mid 50’s Tuesday night.

Mostly cloudy Wednesday with isolated afternoon showers or storms. High in the mid 70’s.

Scattered showers Wednesday night, low in the lower 50’s.

Mid 70’s with isolated showers or storms Thursday.