Becoming partly sunny and mild Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies this morning. Temperatures are mild, in the mid 50’s. Clouds will clear for partly sunny skies this afternoon. High in the mid to upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy and mild tonight, low in the low to mid 50’s.



ABOVE AVERAGE TEMPS CONTINUE

Upper 70’s and sun and clouds Friday. Pleasant weather for High School Football Friday night. Have a light jacket but you might not need it till late in the game. Low in the mid 50’s Friday night into Saturday.



DRY FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Saturday with a high in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, mild low in the lower 60’s.

Shower chance Sunday late day, mainly cloudy with sunshine. High in the lower 80’s.

Showers and storms likely Sunday night, with a low in the low to mid 50’s. Cooler for Monday, with a high in the lower 70’s.



COOLING INTO NEXT WEEK

Chance for an isolated shower and mostly cloudy. High in the lower 70’s.

Isolated shower for Monday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.

Low to mid 60’s with cloudy skies and rain showers likely.



DAMP WEATHER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Rain likely Tuesday, with a high in the low to mid 60’s.

Upper 40’s Tuesday night, with scattered showers likely.

Upper 50’s for Wednesday and showers likely.

Scattered rain showers Wednesday night and a cool low in the lower 40’s.

Mid to upper 50’s Thursday with scattered rain likely.