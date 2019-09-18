Beautiful Wednesday!

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK AND THURSDAY FOR THAT MATTER

Mostly clear skies and a little cooler this morning. We’re in the low to mid 50’s for the School bus trip, so have a light jacket ready to go. Sunny skies for today and a high around 80°. Low dew points in the low 50’s for a comfortable sunny day. Mostly clear and another night in the low to mid 50’s. A repeat of Wednesday for Thursday. High around 80° with mostly sunny skies.

UPTICK IN TEMPS AND HUMIDITY FRIDAY AND FOR THE WEEKEND Temperatures are trending warmer for Friday and the weekend. Sunshine and clouds for Friday. High in the lower 80’s. We’ll start to see dew points moving back into the lower 60’s for a little more humid feel. Beautiful football weather Friday evening. Mostly clear and kick-off temperatures in the mid 70’s. Falling to about 70° for the end of the games. Overnight low in the lower 60’s. Mid 80’s with sunshine and clouds for Saturday. Low to mid 60’s into Sunday morning.

LATE DAY STORMS POSSIBLE SUNDAY, LIKELY MONDAY

Mid 80’s for Sunday with increasing clouds and a late day storm chance. Scattered showers for Sunday night, low in the lower 60’s. Showers and storms likely for Monday as a cold front moves through the area. High in the mid 70’s. Cooler Monday night, with a low in the low to mid 50’s. Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday, high in the mid 70’s. Sunshine and clouds next Wednesday, high in the lower 70’s.