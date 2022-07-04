(WYTV)

FOURTH OF JULY FORECAST

Sunny and a high around 90° for the holiday today. Warmer, but it won’t be very humid.

Increasing clouds tonight, with a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm close to Daybreak.

Low in the upper 60’s.



STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely for Tuesday morning for rush hour. Storms don’t look to be strong with this first round. A break late day before strong to severe storms move in late afternoon and mid to late evening. Severe weather is possible. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall are the primary threats. But we could see hail and an isolated tornado around the region is possible. Stay tuned as we track this evolving storm.

High in the mid 80’s.

Scattered storms Tuesday night. Low in the upper 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS FOR MUCH OF THE WEEK

Partly sunny with an isolated storm chance Wednesday. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Mid 60’s with an isolated storm chance Wednesday night.

High in the low to mid 80’s Thursday with an isolated storm chance.

Isolated storms Thursday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.

Partly sunny and isolated storms Friday, especially in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Partly cloudy and mid to lower 60’s Friday night.



NICE WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND AND EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny and a high around 80° Saturday.

Mid to upper 50’s and partly cloudy Saturday night.

Partly sunny and low to mid 80’s Sunday.

Partly cloudy and mid 60’s for Sunday night.

Mid to upper 80’s and partly sunny next Monday.