Beautiful Thursday!

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly clear and cooler this morning. We’re in the mid to upper 50’s, have a light coat or sweater early. A mostly sunny Thursday! High in the mid 70’s today.

SHOWER OR STORM RISK TONIGHT

Increasing clouds tonight with a chance for a few showers late overnight and into early morning Friday. Low tonight in the lower 60’s.

Mid to upper 70’s for Friday with an early morning sprinkle shower. Partly to mostly sunny into the late morning and afternoon.



COOL AND DRY FOR FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Nice weather for Friday night football. Temperatures in the lower 70’s and upper 60’s by game’s end. Cooler Friday night into Saturday. Low in the low to mid 50’s.

RAIN RISK LATE WEEKEND/EARLY MONDAY

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the mid 70’s. Upper 50’s into Sunday morning. A few isolated showers possible Sunday, a 40% chance. High in the low to mid 70’s. Slight chance for a spotty shower on Labor day, high in the upper 70’s.