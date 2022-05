LOOKING AHEAD

Summer heat returns to end Memorial Day weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of around 80°. Highs warm to the middle to upper 80s on Memorial day with lots of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will both have highs around 90° with lots of sun. The next chance for rain and storms will be Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area, dropping high temperatures back into the 70s.

