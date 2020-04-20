Beautiful Spring day for Monday!

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Get set for a nice Monday! Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s. Sunshine and clouds early, with mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 50’s this afternoon. Pollen is going to be high today, 10.2. The scale only goes up to 12, so that’s very high.



INCREASING CLOUDS, RAIN TOWARD DAYBREAK

Increasing clouds tonight, with rain likely overnight. Low in the upper 30’s and breezy. Showers with a possible thunderstorm Tuesday. Windy, with gusts up to 30mph. Rain looks to become lighter, and more isolated in nature into the afternoon. Cooler Tuesday, with a high in the mid 40’s.



CHILLY TUESDAY NIGHT, NICE FOR EARTH DAY WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly into Wednesday morning, low in the mid to upper 20’s.

Sunny early, with increasing clouds into the afternoon on Wednesday, high around 50°.

RAIN LIKELY WEDNESDAY NIGHT; MAINLY AFTERNOON RAIN THURSDAY

Warmer for Wednesday night, low in the upper 30’s. Chance for evening and overnight rain showers. On and off showers Thursday, mainly into the afternoon and evening. High in the lower 60’s. Showers likely Thursday night, with a low in the upper 30’s.



DAMP EARLY FRIDAY

Early morning showers likely Friday, with cloudy skies overall. High around 60°. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the lower 40’s.



ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKEND

Cloudy with isolated showers Saturday and Sunday. High Saturday in the lower 60’s. High Sunday in the lower 50’s. Sunday night low in the mid 30’s. Chance for isolated showers Monday and cloudy, high in the lower 50’s.