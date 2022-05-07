WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be another damp and dreary day. Rain is likely Saturday morning with cloudy skies. The showers will become less steady and more hit-and-miss through the afternoon. That said, there will still be a high chance of encountering raindrops throughout the afternoon, including during YSU’s commencement ceremonies. Rain continues to taper into the evening. It will stay cool with highs in the lower to mid-50s. Total rainfall between Friday and Saturday is likely to be between 1″ – 2″ of new rainfall. Localized flooding is possible or maybe ongoing at the start of the day Saturday.

Saturday Night

Clouds will start clearing out Saturday night. The breaks in the cloud coverage will help temperatures turn a bit colder. Lows will fall to around 40°. Patchy fog is possible overnight.

Sunday (Mother’s Day)

Just in time for Mother’s Day comes some sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs return to the mid-60s Sunday. We may have some clouds around in the morning but skies become mostly sunny for the afternoon. Sunday night stays dry and will also be a cool night. We will be mainly clear with lows around 40°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We have a lot more nice weather to look forward to next week and a lot more sunshine to enjoy, too! Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 70°. Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with a high in the mid-70s. Wednesday is looking partly sunny with highs warming to the upper 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and high temperatures warm to around 80°. Friday will be partly sunny with temperatures returning to around 80°.

