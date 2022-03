LOOKING AHEAD

Though the weekend will be quite cold and wintry, that won’t last into next week. Highs spike to around 50° on Monday with dry weather and some sunshine. The chance for a few showers returns Tuesday with highs staying around 50. We will also have a chance for a little rain on Wednesday with highs jumping toward the mid-50s. Next Thursday is looking mostly cloudy with upper 50s for highs.

